Woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in random attack in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Police say they are investigating a “random and unprovoked assault” that saw a woman stabbed in the leg with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police say a 23-year-old woman was leaving a coffee shop at Pender and Abbott streets around 5:30 p.m. when a suspect stabbed her with a dirty needle.

“Investigators believe the woman may have been followed out of the coffee shop and confronted by the suspect, who then stabbed her with the dirty needle,” adds Sgt. Steve Addison. “Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and later released after agreeing to attend court at a later date.

Police say the suspect is known to them, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.