Crime

Woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in random attack in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 2:16 pm
Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was stabbed with a needle. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was stabbed with a needle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say they are investigating a “random and unprovoked assault” that saw a woman stabbed in the leg with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults' Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults
Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults

Vancouver police say a 23-year-old woman was leaving a coffee shop at Pender and Abbott streets around 5:30 p.m. when a suspect stabbed her with a dirty needle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators believe the woman may have been followed out of the coffee shop and confronted by the suspect, who then stabbed her with the dirty needle,” adds Sgt. Steve Addison. “Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Read more: COVID may be contributing to increase in ‘random assaults’ in Vancouver, experts say

A 35-year-old woman was arrested and later released after agreeing to attend court at a later date.

Police say the suspect is known to them, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

