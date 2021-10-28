Crash leaves 1 dead in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a young man died following a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township last week.

Just before 9 p.m. last Friday, OPP say a driver going eastbound on County Road 28 entered an intersection at County Road 7 and crashed into a vehicle going northbound.

Police say the driver going eastbound, 25-year-old Curtis Grotenhuis, was ejected from his vehicle and was seriously injured.

Thursday, police reported the crash and said Grotenhuis had died from those injuries.

The other driver and a passenger were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP say the investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway.

