Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crash leaves 1 dead in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 12:47 pm
A 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Elizabethtown-Kitley Township crash last week. OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision. View image in full screen
A 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Elizabethtown-Kitley Township crash last week. OPP are still investigating the cause of the collision. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say a young man died following a two-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township last week.

Just before 9 p.m. last Friday, OPP say a driver going eastbound on County Road 28 entered an intersection at County Road 7 and crashed into a vehicle going northbound.

Police say the driver going eastbound, 25-year-old Curtis Grotenhuis, was ejected from his vehicle and was seriously injured.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash on Wolfe Island

Thursday, police reported the crash and said Grotenhuis had died from those injuries.

The other driver and a passenger were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP say the investigation into the cause of the crash is still underway.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagFatal Crash tagopp crash tagfatal crash OPP tagcrash OPP tagElizabethtown-Kitley Township tagElizabethtown-Kitley Township crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers