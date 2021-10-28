New Simcoe Island ferry to be built at Hamilton shipyard

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Ontario announced a big investment in a small island near Kingston on Thursday.

The Ministry of Transportation will be giving Frontenac County $3.3. million for a new ferry for Simcoe Island.

The ferry will be built at Heddle Shipyards in Hamilton, and will bring with it 24 local jobs during construction, according to a news release from the MTO.

The ferry is expected to be in service by late 2022 and will allow for up to three times more vehicles than the current ferry.

The vessel will also be able to carry larger service vehicles, such as fire trucks and vehicles required for maintaining roads and infrastructure.

The current Simcoe Island ferry was first launched in 1963 and is cable operated. It runs from Simcoe Island to Wolfe Island in the spring, summer and autumn. The

