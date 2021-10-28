SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario doctor’s licence suspended after already being barred from issuing COVID-19 medical exemptions

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 10:38 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says it’s up to College of Physicians and Surgeons to ‘police’ doctors giving vaccine exemptions' COVID-19: Ford says it’s up to College of Physicians and Surgeons to ‘police’ doctors giving vaccine exemptions
WATCH: Ford says it's up to College of Physicians and Surgeons to 'police' doctors giving vaccine exemptions – Oct 18, 2021

An Ontario doctor who was previously barred from issuing COVID-19 medical exemptions has now had her licence suspended.

Dr. Rochagne Kilian had her certificate of registration suspended effective Wednesday, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).

CPSO spokesperson Shane Greenfield told Global News the “interim order was made under the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act, which permits the College to issue interim orders where it has evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.”

Read more: Two Ontario doctors barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID vaccine, masks, testing

Greenfield said the college is limited in what it can disclose at this time but that more information about Kilian’s “conduct will be made available at the earliest possible opportunity.

“That may include allegations referred to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal. Members also have the opportunity to appeal interim orders to the courts, at which point the College would present information in support of its decision,” he continued.

Kilian has the right to appeal the decision.

Earlier in October, Kilian and Dr. Mark Trozzi were barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing.

The college’s public records list Kilian as a family doctor in Owen Sound.

With files from The Canadian Press

