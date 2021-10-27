Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Silver alert issued for 65-year-old missing Winnipeg man

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 10:51 pm
Reginald Copenace.
Reginald Copenace. Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 65-year old man.

The alert is only activated when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.

RELATED: Senior found safe after Winnipeg police issue silver alert

Reginald Copenace lives with dementia and was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Tache Avenue in St. Boniface.

Copenace is 5’7″ with black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown jeans and suede slip-on shoes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagmissing person tagMissing Man tagALERT tagSilver Alert tagReginald Copenace tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers