Silver alert issued for 65-year-old missing Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 65-year old man.

The alert is only activated when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment is reported missing.

Reginald Copenace lives with dementia and was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Tache Avenue in St. Boniface.

Copenace is 5’7″ with black hair and was last seen wearing a blue Nike sports jacket, dark brown jeans and suede slip-on shoes.