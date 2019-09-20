Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing senior

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior.

James Kirkhope, 86, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Regent Avenue.

Kirkhope has dementia and police are concerned for his well-being.

Kirhope is 6’1” tall with a heavy build, grey short hair, and blue eyes. He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing black loafer shoes and possibly jeans and a tan ball cap with a multi-coloured fleece jacket.

He was last seen driving a 2010 brown Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Manitoba plates ADC 756.

Anyone with information about Kirkhope’s whereabouts is asked to call 204-986-6222.

