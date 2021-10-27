Peel police officer charged with assault after alleged off-duty incident in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident in Brampton.
Police said in a statement Wednesday that the Peel police Internal Affairs Bureau charged a five-year-member of the service with several offences.
Const. Pawan Sandhu was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with one count of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
A court date has been set for Jan. 10.
Information about the alleged incident was not released.
Sandhu has been suspended with pay in accordance with provisions of the Police Services Act, the statement said.
The statement added that once the criminal proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will be held.
