Peel police officer charged with assault after alleged off-duty incident in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one of their officers has been charged in connection with an off-duty incident in Brampton.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the Peel police Internal Affairs Bureau charged a five-year-member of the service with several offences.

Const. Pawan Sandhu was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with one count of assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Read more: Toronto police release suspect vehicle image from weekend plaza parking lot shooting

A court date has been set for Jan. 10.

Information about the alleged incident was not released.

Sandhu has been suspended with pay in accordance with provisions of the Police Services Act, the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement added that once the criminal proceedings have been completed, a Police Services Act investigation will be held.

1:09 Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run