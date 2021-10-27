COVID-19: 1 additional death, 15 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,942, including 264 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,412, including 105 cases that are active.

Of the new cases, four people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 11 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,942 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,531 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

The province of Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 598,431 infections, including 9,862 deaths.