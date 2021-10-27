SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 1 additional death, 15 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 6:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: As Ontario sets deadline to end mask mandates, experts say they’re still important' COVID-19: As Ontario sets deadline to end mask mandates, experts say they’re still important
Ontario has announced its plan — a plan that’s subject to change — to end mask mandates by March 2022, after other measures like capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements are already gone. But experts say masks should be among the last things to go, even with high vaccination rates.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,942, including 264 deaths.

Local public health also reported four new COVID-19 variant cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,412, including 105 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 321 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Of the new cases, four people are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 11 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,942 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,531 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The province of Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 598,431 infections, including 9,862 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe County covid tagMuskoka covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers