Police recover some RCMP, Edmonton police uniforms, still searching for other stolen items

Calgary police say they’ve recovered some items in connection with the theft of police uniforms earlier this month.
An anonymous tip helped police discover some operational RCMP and non-operational Edmonton Police Service uniforms.
Police say they were stolen from a northwest Calgary home on Oct. 2, along with other police-related gear and equipment. Some items were recovered following a sweep of the area at the time.
But several are still outstanding, including:
- Soft body armour
- RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition
- Dump pouch for duty belt
- Plain clothes firearm holster
- RCMP toque
- International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved
- A small SentrySafe
- Soft police duty bag
- Hard police duty bag
EPS non-operational items that remain outstanding include:
- EPS duty hat
- EPS dress uniform
In a news release, police said if you have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as a police officer, request to see their badge and photo identification card or call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.
Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.
