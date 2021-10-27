Police recover some RCMP, Edmonton police uniforms, still searching for other stolen items

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they’ve recovered some items in connection with the theft of police uniforms earlier this month.

An anonymous tip helped police discover some operational RCMP and non-operational Edmonton Police Service uniforms.

Police say they were stolen from a northwest Calgary home on Oct. 2, along with other police-related gear and equipment. Some items were recovered following a sweep of the area at the time.

But several are still outstanding, including:

Soft body armour

RCMP duty belt containing no tools or ammunition

Dump pouch for duty belt

Plain clothes firearm holster

RCMP toque

International RCMP uniform shirts, long and short sleeved

A small SentrySafe

Soft police duty bag

Hard police duty bag

EPS non-operational items that remain outstanding include:

Story continues below advertisement

EPS duty hat

EPS dress uniform

2:09 Alberta police issue warning after multiple uniforms stolen Alberta police issue warning after multiple uniforms stolen – Oct 4, 2021

In a news release, police said if you have a concern about an individual identifying themselves as a police officer, request to see their badge and photo identification card or call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may come across these items, is asked to contact CPS by calling 403-266-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.