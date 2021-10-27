SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

9 active COVID-19 cases in Guelph, more than 90% of eligible residents fully vaccinated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
WATCH: After the pandemic revealed long-standing issues within the long-term care system, Ontario’s minister in charge of overseeing the facilities is pledging to hire more inspectors.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the city’s total case count remained at 5,089.

Confirmed active cases in Guelph fell to nine with another recovery reported.

Read more: Ontario science table says COVID-19 vaccine clinics in schools key part of plan to immunize children

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,035 and the city’s coronavirus-related death toll stands at 45.

Five new cases have been reported in Wellington County, where the total case count during the pandemic has reached 2,052.

Active cases increased to 20 in the county with four recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada new COVID test to alleviate stress while travelling' Air Canada new COVID test to alleviate stress while travelling
Air Canada new COVID test to alleviate stress while travelling

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.3 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.1 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 90.6 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.5 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.5 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,000 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 300 first doses, roughly 600 second doses, and 100 third doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Province aims to add 2,000 more nurses in Ontario’s long term care home sector

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Wednesday, 79.3 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.7 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 89.7 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 20, while Wellington Catholic says 94.4 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers