Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge pair arrested in connection with drug overdose death of 1-year-old boy

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:31 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the drug overdose death of a 1-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services were sent to a home on Byton Lane on May 4 at around 2 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a one-year-child in distress.

Read more: Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Cambridge

Police say the child was found and was without vital signs.

He was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police announced a few days later that an investigation had been launched.

They say that investigation soon determined the toddler’s death had been caused by a suspected drug overdose.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday morning, police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, before charging them with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say they are related to the victim.

Read more: 3 arrested after 2-year-old boy died of drug overdose in Cambridge last year

This is the second time this year police have made arrests in connection with the drug overdose of a toddler in Cambridge.

In April, three people were arrested after an investigation that showed a three-year-old boy had died last December of a drug overdose.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cambridge news tagCambridge crime tagCambridge drugs tagByton Lane Cambridge tagCambridge Byton Lane toddler drug death tagCambridge toddler drug death tagCambridge toddler drug overdose tagCambridge toddler drug overdose arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers