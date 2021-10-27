Cambridge pair arrested in connection with drug overdose death of 1-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the drug overdose death of a 1-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services were sent to a home on Byton Lane on May 4 at around 2 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a one-year-child in distress.

Police say the child was found and was without vital signs.

He was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police announced a few days later that an investigation had been launched.

They say that investigation soon determined the toddler’s death had been caused by a suspected drug overdose.

On Wednesday morning, police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, before charging them with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say they are related to the victim.

This is the second time this year police have made arrests in connection with the drug overdose of a toddler in Cambridge.

In April, three people were arrested after an investigation that showed a three-year-old boy had died last December of a drug overdose.