Education

Toronto District School Board extends COVID-19 vaccination policy deadline for staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff' Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff
WATCH ABOVE: Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff. Caryn Lieberman reports – Oct 18, 2021

Toronto District School Board staff who aren’t yet vaccinated against COVID-19 have been given an extension to get their shots, as long as they disclose their immunization status.

The board says staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status by Nov. 1 will be placed on unpaid leave the next day.

That’s the date the board initially set as a deadline for staff to be fully vaccinated.

Read more: TDSB announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for trustees, employees

But those who have disclosed they aren’t vaccinated or have only received one vaccine dose now have until Nov. 21 to get jabbed.

People who get their first shot by Nov. 19 will have another month to get their second shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Unvaccinated staff are to keep taking regular tests for the virus, and the board says people whose exemption requests are denied will have 45 days to get vaccinated.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
