Canada

New Kingston initiative offers perks to those who choose to build green structures

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:12 pm
The City of Kingston is offering a benefit program to those who choose to build structures in the city that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston is offering a benefit program to those who choose to build structures in the city that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Wes Rosa, Global News

The City of Kingston is moving forward with a new green initiative.

What the city is calling the green standard community improvement plan offers incentives to property owners who build structures that minimize greenhouse gas emissions while also meeting the requirements of Ontario’s building code.

The city says buildings account for approximately 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in Kingston, or more than 1,100 tonnes each year.

Read more: Greenhouse gas levels hit record high in 2020, UN reports

“If we’re serious about lowering our carbon footprint, we need to look at how we build. This program recognizes and addresses the additional costs involved in green building,” says Julie Salter-Keane, manager of the city’s climate leadership division.

This program could help avoid up to 800 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year if successful, the city said.

Salter-Keane says the benefit is the result of years of work and research.

“We learned first-hand what the barriers are to constructing more efficient structures, and we have developed a program that addresses those concerns,” she said.

Staff are planning a full launch of the initiative in early 2022.

