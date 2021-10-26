Shorelines Casino workers continue strike in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Contract talks have broken down to resolve a strike by workers at the Shorelines Casino in Belleville, Ont.

More than 90 unionized casino workers walked off the job last Friday and have set up a picket line outside the casino.

According to the union, the company walked away from the bargaining table on Friday and also withdrew its latest proposals.

“We want to get this resolved at the bargaining table,” says Unifor Local 1090 President Corey Dalton. “We’re here, our entire negotiation team is here and we’re ready to get back to trying to get a deal and get workers back to work.”

Unifor says it members, who work at table games, food and beverage as well as kitchen and guest services, went on strike for fair wages in a first contract.

A spokesperson for Great Canadian Gaming says the casino remains open, and they’re trying to recover from the pandemic shutdown.

Casino owners say they’re also seeking a court injunction to keep pickets from blocking the main entrance, calling it a public safety hazard.

The union says it’s eager to resume talks.

“We’re ready to sit down,” says Dalton. “Whether it be at a boardroom table or a Tim Horton’s table, we’re ready to sit down and get a deal done.”