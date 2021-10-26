Menu

Health

Expired flu shots given to some residents of Toronto long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 7:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Why your flu shot could be even more important this year' Why your flu shot could be even more important this year
Why your flu shot could be even more important this year – Oct 4, 2021

Some residents of a Toronto long-term care home were given expired flu shots last week.

Toni Dell’Aquila, executive director of Villa Colombo, confirmed in a statement to Global News that a “small group” of residents at Villa Colombo Toronto received an expired dose of the vaccine.

The home is located near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Read more: Flu shots now available for high-risk Ontario residents before wider rollout in November

Dell’Aquila said the medical director was “immediately contacted” that morning after the mistake was realized and provided assurance that the shots shouldn’t cause side effects or harm.

The statement said families of the affected residents were notified of the error and residents were monitored for 72 hours “out of an abundance of caution.”

While it’s not clear when exactly the vaccines expired, Dell’Aquila said they were dated this year.

“There were no adverse reactions to the administered doses. All residents who have consented to a flu shot will receive their vaccine,” the statement said.

“Villa Colombo is working with its pharmacist and Toronto Public Health to review its current policy and process for unused vaccines.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
