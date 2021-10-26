Expired flu shots given to some residents of Toronto long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents of a Toronto long-term care home were given expired flu shots last week.

Toni Dell’Aquila, executive director of Villa Colombo, confirmed in a statement to Global News that a “small group” of residents at Villa Colombo Toronto received an expired dose of the vaccine.

The home is located near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Dell’Aquila said the medical director was “immediately contacted” that morning after the mistake was realized and provided assurance that the shots shouldn’t cause side effects or harm.

The statement said families of the affected residents were notified of the error and residents were monitored for 72 hours “out of an abundance of caution.”

Story continues below advertisement

While it’s not clear when exactly the vaccines expired, Dell’Aquila said they were dated this year.

“There were no adverse reactions to the administered doses. All residents who have consented to a flu shot will receive their vaccine,” the statement said.

“Villa Colombo is working with its pharmacist and Toronto Public Health to review its current policy and process for unused vaccines.”

1:57 Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors