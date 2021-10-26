Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saretzky appeal in Alberta triple murder delayed until Supreme Court weighs other case

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Appeal Court upholds Derek Saretzky’s murder conviction for killing Hanne Meketech' Alberta Appeal Court upholds Derek Saretzky’s murder conviction for killing Hanne Meketech
WATCH (Nov. 24, 2020): A justice panel has unanimously dismissed Derek Saretzky's appeal. Saretkzky was appealing his first-degree murder conviction for killing Hanne Meketech in the Crowsnest Pass in 2015. Quinn Campbell has the details. – Nov 24, 2020

Alberta’s top court has agreed to hear a sentence appeal of a man convicted of killing three people but a hearing date has been delayed indefinitely.

Derek Saretzky was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of Terry Blachette, the man’s two-year-old daughter, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, and Hanne Meketech.

He was sentenced to life with no chance at parole for 75 years.

Read more: Convicted triple-murderer Derek Saretzky sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 75 years

His lawyer, Balfour Der, asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the constitutionality of consecutive parole ineligibility periods.

The Appeal Court says it will hear the appeal, but only after the Supreme Court decides on the case of Alexandre Bissonnette.

Story continues below advertisement

Bissonnette killed six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017 and was sentenced to life without parole for 40 years but it was later changed on appeal to 25 years.

The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled that the cumulative sentencing provision is unconstitutional.

Click to play video: 'Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence' Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence
Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence – Sep 7, 2017

Crown prosecutor Christine Rideout told Alberta’s Appeal Court on Tuesday that the province will be appearing as an intervenor in the Bissonnette case at the Supreme Court, as there are cases in the province that have similarities.

Read more: Quebec to seek leave to appeal mosque shooter’s sentence at Supreme Court

But she said Saretzky’s sentence appeal should have been sought long ago.

“There’s nothing additional that Mr. Saretzky can add to that appeal in terms of original argument or original analysis.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There's nothing additional that Mr. Saretzky can add to that appeal in terms of original argument or original analysis.
Story continues below advertisement

“He should not have taken nearly three years to have his conviction appeal heard,” she told the court.

Saretzky had earlier appealed his three murder convictions then abandoned all but one.

The Appeal Court heard his appeal in the murder of 69-year-old Meketech but dismissed it.

Click to play video: 'Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou reacts to Derek Saretzky sentence' Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou reacts to Derek Saretzky sentence
Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou reacts to Derek Saretzky sentence – Aug 9, 2017

Court heard Saretzky was “an aspiring serial killer” at the time of the attacks. He had few close friends and possessed numerous books on serial killers and serial killings.

Read more: Triple-murderer Derek Saretzky appeals conviction and sentence

Der said his client still deserves to be heard.

“The other overarching feature here is fairness to Mr. Saretzky,” said Der.

Story continues below advertisement

“I honestly have no idea why the constitutional challenge was not made by his counsel to the trial judge.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I honestly have no idea why the constitutional challenge was not made by his counsel to the trial judge."

Justice Peter Martin said it’s an unusual case and he and his fellow judges decided to allow the appeal after Bissonnette’s case is settled.

“We will allow the application and allow Mr. Saretzky to raise these arguments … however, we will adjourn the matter and entertain the argument once the Supreme Court of Canada has spoken in Bissonnette in the appeal before it now.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Justice tagAppeal tagAlberta Court Of Appeal tagHailey Dunbar-Blanchette tagDerek Saretzky tagalberta law courts tagHanne Meketech tagMurder Appeal tagmurder convictions tagTerry Blachette tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers