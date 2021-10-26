Sweet getaway for thief who stole truck filled with $100K worth of chocolate: Norfolk County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP are reporting a theft of Willy Wonka proportions after a transport truck and trailer filled with chocolate was stolen over the weekend.

On Monday, just after 3 p.m., police say they received a call that a transport truck and trailer filled with chocolate was stolen from a business on Vittoria Road, Charlotteville in Norfolk County.

The trailer was filled with $100,000 of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Police say it was determined that thieves took the truck from the business on Saturday.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing video surveillance video in an attempt to identify those responsible.

The transport truck has since been located in the Peel Region, but police say the trailer and chocolate are still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the trailer full of missing sweets is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.

