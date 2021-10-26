Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sweet getaway for thief who stole truck filled with $100K worth of chocolate: Norfolk County OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 5:23 pm
Hershey's chocolate bars are on display in a Montreal store on Friday, June 21, 2013 in Montreal.
Hershey's chocolate bars are on display in a Montreal store on Friday, June 21, 2013 in Montreal. File

Norfolk County OPP are reporting a theft of Willy Wonka proportions after a transport truck and trailer filled with chocolate was stolen over the weekend.

On Monday, just after 3 p.m., police say they received a call that a transport truck and trailer filled with chocolate was stolen from a business on Vittoria Road, Charlotteville in Norfolk County.

The trailer was filled with $100,000 of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

Read more: Charges laid against Kensington Village LTC home in London Ont. in COVID-19 death of nurse

Police say it was determined that thieves took the truck from the business on Saturday.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing video surveillance video in an attempt to identify those responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

The transport truck has since been located in the Peel Region, but police say the trailer and chocolate are still outstanding.

Anyone with information about the trailer full of missing sweets is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.

Click to play video: 'OPP Constable charged with discreditable conduct' OPP Constable charged with discreditable conduct
OPP Constable charged with discreditable conduct – Oct 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagTheft tagStolen Truck tagtransport truck tagNorfolk County OPP tagOntario Provincal Police tagHershey tagFerrero Rocher tagChocolate theft tagHershey chocolate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers