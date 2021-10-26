COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area; active cases fall to 10

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:10 p.m., the regional health unit reported 10 active cases, down from 14 reported on Monday.

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,894 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant of concern cases: 1,116 — three more since Monday's update (1,113). The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

Resolved cases: 1,861 — six more since Monday (1,855). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

Close contacts: 66 — down from 79 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Monday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

Outbreaks: An outbreak declared Friday remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic's beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,434) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 62,750 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, three charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: Two cases — unchanged. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board again reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Tuesday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students (down one per cent) and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit will be holding vaccination clinics at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough this week. Clinics include:

Wednesday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

