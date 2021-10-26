New Brunswick Medical Society reaches tentative agreement with government

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick Medical Society and the Department of Health have reached a tentative physician services master agreement on Tuesday.

The agreement is the formal funding contract between physicians and the government of New Brunswick for most physician services.

According to the province, the tentative agreement affects salaried and fee-for-service doctors.

Until the agreement is ratified, no details about the contract will be provided.

The previous agreement expired March 31, 2020.

