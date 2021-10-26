Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick Medical Society reaches tentative agreement with government

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Red alert at New Brunswick hospitals to stay for another 2 weeks' Red alert at New Brunswick hospitals to stay for another 2 weeks
New Brunswick’s hospitals will stay in the red alert status for at least another two weeks. Hundreds of surgeries have been cancelled already. Meanwhile, thousands of workers are still not vaccinated and that could put the health-care system at risk. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story.

The New Brunswick Medical Society and the Department of Health have reached a tentative physician services master agreement on Tuesday.

The agreement is the formal funding contract between physicians and the government of New Brunswick for most physician services.

Read more: N.B. ER doctor sets up volunteer drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Dieppe

According to the province, the tentative agreement affects salaried and fee-for-service doctors.

Until the agreement is ratified, no details about the contract will be provided.

The previous agreement expired March 31, 2020.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick surgical patients will have to show proof of negative COVID-19 test' New Brunswick surgical patients will have to show proof of negative COVID-19 test
New Brunswick surgical patients will have to show proof of negative COVID-19 test
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagNew Brunswick Medical Society tagNB doctors tagHealth New Brunswick tagDepartment of Health NB tagmoney NB tagNB physicians tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers