Group of northern B.C. First Nations declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A group of First Nations in northern B.C. has declared a state of emergency over the opioid crisis, citing an “increasingly alarming” number of deaths in recent weeks.

Carrier Sekani Family Services and 11 chiefs are calling on the federal and provincial governments to take action and fund a new healing and treatment centre for their communities.

“I can share with you that in the past two weeks, communities we serve lost three more lives to this crisis,” Chief Corrina Leween said in a Tuesday news release.

“Three more people who were loved and were deserving of help.”

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council represents seven First Nations whose territory spans nearly seven hectares of B.C.’s northern interior.

Story continues below advertisement

Its members include the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Tl’zat’en Nation, Ts’il Kaz Koh/Burns Lake Band, Takla Lake First Nation, Nadleh Whut’en Band, Saik’uz First Nation, and Stellat’en First Nation.

1:59 Several First Nations call for review of Tofino harbour after second float plane crash Several First Nations call for review of Tofino harbour after second float plane crash

Leween said the opioid crisis is also affecting their children in government care, particularly those in the custody of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Some of these children are also suffering from addictions and opioid-related deaths,” she said.

“We need this treatment centre as a part of the wrap-around care we endeavour to provide to the clients and families we serve.”

The facility would be built on Tachick Lake on a property already acquired by the First Nations specifically for that purpose. It would include detox services, and traditional, cultural and Western treatments and aftercare, said the release.

Story continues below advertisement

A “toxic drug supply” combined with the “harms of historical and present-day colonialism” has led to Indigenous peoples dying from toxic drugs at a much higher rate than other B.C. residents, it added.

Last year, the First Nations Health Authority reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sharp spike in overdose deaths among B.C. First Nations people.

“There are many barriers to treatment for Indigenous people, including underlying systemic racism and experiences of stigma among people who consume alcohol and other substances,” the health authority said in a news release in July 2020. “This points to a need for greater cultural safety and humility in health services.”

3:35 Vancouver clinic paves the way by providing take-home heroin Vancouver clinic paves the way by providing take-home heroin – Sep 17, 2021

Carrier Sekani Family Services said the healing and treatment centre would fulfill key calls to action from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission to integrate culture and spirituality into programming.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we require now is a financial commitment from the federal and provincial governments that claim to prioritize Indigenous needs,” Leween said.