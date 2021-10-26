Teen hit, killed by vehicle on highway near Sioux Valley, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle on a highway near Sioux Valley Monday.

Police say the teen had stepped out of a vehicle stopped on Highway 21 around 8:40 p.m, roughly five kilometers west of Sioux Valley, Man., when she was hit by a passing vehicle.

The victim, from Birdtail Sioux First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the passing vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from the rural municipality of Wallace-Woodsworth, stopped and immediately called 911, police said in a release Tuesday. The driver was not injured.

The vehicle that the victim had gotten out of before the crash fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle has since been located in Virden and has been seized for further investigation.

There is no word on any charges.

Virden police are continuing to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team, forensic identification services, RCMP’s major crime services, and a forensic collision reconstructionist.