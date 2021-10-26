2 suspects sought in Tim Hortons robbery on Monaghan Road in Peterborough: police

Peterborough police have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a TIm Hortons restaurant earlier this month.
Around 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 15, an employee reported a male entered the restaurant, threatened a clerk and fled with cash.
Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery early Friday at Tim Hortons on Monaghan Road
On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in the incident — a man and a woman.
The man is described about 20 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, and thin. He had brown hair and was wearing a black “Bench” hoodie, a white garbage bag over the hoodie, along with black pants, shoes and face mask.
The woman is approximately five feet three inches with a thin build and long brown hair. She wore a beige blanket, black and white tights and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
Comments