Crime

2 suspects sought in Tim Hortons robbery on Monaghan Road in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 12:42 pm
Peterborough police released images of suspects in a robbery at a Tim Hortons on Oct. 15. View image in full screen
Peterborough police released images of suspects in a robbery at a Tim Hortons on Oct. 15. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a TIm Hortons restaurant earlier this month.

Around 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 15, an employee reported a male entered the restaurant, threatened a clerk and fled with cash.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after robbery early Friday at Tim Hortons on Monaghan Road

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in the incident — a man and a woman.

Closeup images of the suspects. View image in full screen
Closeup images of the suspects. Peterborough Police Service

The man is described about 20 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, and thin. He had brown hair and was wearing a black “Bench” hoodie, a white garbage bag over the hoodie, along with black pants, shoes and face mask.

The woman is approximately five feet three inches with a thin build and long brown hair. She wore a beige blanket, black and white tights and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

