2 suspects sought in Tim Hortons robbery on Monaghan Road in Peterborough: police

Peterborough police have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a robbery at a TIm Hortons restaurant earlier this month.

Around 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 15, an employee reported a male entered the restaurant, threatened a clerk and fled with cash.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in the incident — a man and a woman.

View image in full screen Closeup images of the suspects. Peterborough Police Service

The man is described about 20 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, and thin. He had brown hair and was wearing a black “Bench” hoodie, a white garbage bag over the hoodie, along with black pants, shoes and face mask.

The woman is approximately five feet three inches with a thin build and long brown hair. She wore a beige blanket, black and white tights and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca