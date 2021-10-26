SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec adds 340 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 11:41 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs' Quebec is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, but dancing still off limits in clubs
Quebec and British Columbia are the only two provinces that continue to ban dancing in bars and nightclubs as part of their COVID-19 regulations. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, dancers held a protest in Montreal on Saturday to express their opposition to the measures that they are calling unfair.

Quebec reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations remain at 259, with 16 patients admitted and 16 discharged. Of the 259 patients, 66 are in the intensive care unit, down three from the previous day.

Read more: Quebec could push back Nov. 15 health network vaccination deadline: Legault

Health officials said the risk of hospitalization is 20 times higher for people who are not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus compared to people who are fully vaccinated. With one dose, the risk drops to 5.2 times.

Of the 16 new patients admitted to hospital, 10 were not vaccinated or less than 14 days removed from their first dose.

Meanwhile, Quebec has administered 8,464 doses in the last 24 hours for more than 13,1 million doses so far.

Read more: Lachine Hospital to drastically cut ER hours, officials blame ‘critical’ staff shortages

As it stands, 90.4 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one shot, while 87.6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The caseload since the start of the health crisis  is 423,335 while 408,002 people have recovered. So far, 11,481 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Click to play video: 'Vaccinating children against COVID-19' Vaccinating children against COVID-19
