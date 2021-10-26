Quebec adds 340 new cases of COVID-19, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 340 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations remain at 259, with 16 patients admitted and 16 discharged. Of the 259 patients, 66 are in the intensive care unit, down three from the previous day.

Health officials said the risk of hospitalization is 20 times higher for people who are not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus compared to people who are fully vaccinated. With one dose, the risk drops to 5.2 times.

Of the 16 new patients admitted to hospital, 10 were not vaccinated or less than 14 days removed from their first dose.

Meanwhile, Quebec has administered 8,464 doses in the last 24 hours for more than 13,1 million doses so far.

Story continues below advertisement

As it stands, 90.4 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one shot, while 87.6 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

The caseload since the start of the health crisis is 423,335 while 408,002 people have recovered. So far, 11,481 deaths have been linked to the virus.