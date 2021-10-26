Suspended driver from Apsley charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Apsley, Ont., man is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges after an incident outside a business in Peterborough late last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle parked outside a business on Lansdowne Street East. Officers determined the driver was impaired and located drug paraphernalia along with 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl inside the vehicle.

Jeffery Roche, 42, of Apsley, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and one count each of driving while under suspension, failure to have an insurance card and engaging in prohibited activity on a premises.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Roche was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 18, police said Tuesday.