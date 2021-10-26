Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspended driver from Apsley charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 10:06 am
An Apsley man was charged with drug-impaired driving following an incident on Lansdowne St. on Oct. 22. View image in full screen
An Apsley man was charged with drug-impaired driving following an incident on Lansdowne St. on Oct. 22. Peterborough Police Service

An Apsley, Ont., man is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges after an incident outside a business in Peterborough late last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in a vehicle parked outside a business on Lansdowne Street East. Officers determined the driver was impaired and located drug paraphernalia along with 0.3 grams of methamphetamine and 1.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl inside the vehicle.

Read more: Peterborough police administer Narcan on unconscious passenger, man charged with impaired driving

Jeffery Roche, 42, of Apsley, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, and one count each of driving while under suspension, failure to have an insurance card and engaging in prohibited activity on a premises.

Story continues below advertisement

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Roche was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 18, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'The Push for Drug Decriminalization' The Push for Drug Decriminalization
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagFentanyl tagDrugs tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagDrug Impaired Driving tagDrug Possession tagPeterborough impaired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers