Rain, wind warnings issued for southwest N.S., weather statement for Halifax

Environment Canada has issued rain and wind warnings for southwest Nova Scotia ahead of a system expected to bring heavy precipitation and strong gusts to the region over the next couple of days.

There are rainfall and wind warnings in Queens County and Shelburne County and a rainfall warning in Yarmouth County. Environment Canada says 50 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected in those areas from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

In Queens and Shelburne County, northeasterly wind gusts of 80 km/h — up to 100 km/h along parts of the Atlantic coast — are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The weather has prompted Bay Ferries to cancel its Fundy Rose service between Digby and Saint John on Wednesday. It also said the service could be cancelled Thursday too if the high winds continue.

Special weather statements

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Annapolis County, Digby County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West and Lunenburg County.

In those areas, rain will begin late Tuesday afternoon and will become heavy at times in the evening, with strong easterly winds.

“The bulk of the rain will fall on Wednesday with upwards of 30 to 50 mm forecast,” the statement said. “The rain is expected to taper to showers with diminishing winds by Thursday morning.”

It said power outages could be expected and the rainfall and wind warnings in effect in other parts of the province may be extended.

