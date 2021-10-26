Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rain, wind warnings issued for southwest N.S., weather statement for Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:50 am
Click to play video: '2021-2022 Canada winter weather forecast' 2021-2022 Canada winter weather forecast
Fall will quickly transition to winter as cold and snowy weather makes an early appearance this year. Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains how a second year La Niña could play a significant role in the weather patterns across Canada in his annual winter forecast.

Environment Canada has issued rain and wind warnings for southwest Nova Scotia ahead of a system expected to bring heavy precipitation and strong gusts to the region over the next couple of days.

There are rainfall and wind warnings in Queens County and Shelburne County and a rainfall warning in Yarmouth County. Environment Canada says 50 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected in those areas from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Read more: 2021-2022 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect

In Queens and Shelburne County, northeasterly wind gusts of 80 km/h — up to 100 km/h along parts of the Atlantic coast — are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The weather has prompted Bay Ferries to cancel its Fundy Rose service between Digby and Saint John on Wednesday. It also said the service could be cancelled Thursday too if the high winds continue.

Special weather statements

Environment Canada has also issued special weather statements for Annapolis County, Digby County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West and Lunenburg County.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s latest Tree for Boston is a 48-foot white spruce

In those areas, rain will begin late Tuesday afternoon and will become heavy at times in the evening, with strong easterly winds.

“The bulk of the rain will fall on Wednesday with upwards of 30 to 50 mm forecast,” the statement said. “The rain is expected to taper to showers with diminishing winds by Thursday morning.”

It said power outages could be expected and the rainfall and wind warnings in effect in other parts of the province may be extended.

Click to play video: 'Public hearings for Nova Scotia shooting delayed by months' Public hearings for Nova Scotia shooting delayed by months
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia weather taghalifax weather tagnova scotia storm tagHalifax weather warning tagN.S. storm tagN.S. weather warning tagNova Scotia warning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers