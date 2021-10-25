Stanley Park Christmas train, VanDusen festival set to return for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is coming early for fans of two of Metro Vancouver’s favourite holiday events.

The Vancouver Park Board announced Monday that both the Bright Nights Christmas Train in Stanley Park and the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Gardens will be back starting on Nov. 26.

Both events shifted to virtual tours last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen to in-person visits with safety measures in place.

Ticket sales for both are online. In the case of the Christmas train, customers will purchase for a specified time due to capacity restrictions. Patrons are asked to arrive no sooner than 30 minutes before their scheduled train ride.

VanDusen will require proof of vaccination for patrons aged 12 and older. Masks are mandatory indoors for anyone aged five and older.

The train, which is outdoors, will not require proof of vaccination, but masks are recommended.