Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Thompson say they shot an allegedly armed suspect Monday.
Thompson RCMP said Monday that an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents when the officer ran into a man armed with a knife around 2:45 p.m.
They say the officer shot the man.
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
The 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital with what police call a serious injury.
Police haven’t released any further details about the shooting.
They say the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and is investigating.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments