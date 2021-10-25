Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:56 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a Thompson RCMP officer shot a man police say was armed with a knife Monday. View image in full screen
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a Thompson RCMP officer shot a man police say was armed with a knife Monday. Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Thompson say they shot an allegedly armed suspect Monday.

Thompson RCMP said Monday that an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents when the officer ran into a man armed with a knife around 2:45 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of 42-year-old man in custody

They say the officer shot the man.

Click to play video: '‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout' ‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout – Feb 9, 2017

The 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital with what police call a serious injury.

Read more: Police watchdog investigating after cyclist accuses Winnipeg cop of assault

Police haven’t released any further details about the shooting.

They say the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and is investigating.

