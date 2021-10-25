Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man shot by RCMP in Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Thompson say they shot an allegedly armed suspect Monday.

Thompson RCMP said Monday that an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents when the officer ran into a man armed with a knife around 2:45 p.m.

They say the officer shot the man.

The 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital with what police call a serious injury.

Police haven’t released any further details about the shooting.

They say the Manitoba Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and is investigating.