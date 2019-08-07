Crime
Manitoba police watchdog investigating death of 42-year-old man in custody

The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the death of a 42-year-old man in Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses after a 42-year-old man died during a midnight arrest in Winnipeg on Friday.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said police were called to a domestic incident in the 800 block of Consol Avenue in Elmwood, where a man reportedly fled the home.

According to the IIU, officers caught up with the man and subsequently Tasered him in the 900 block of Consol Avenue.

After he was restrained, police said the man became unresponsive and was rushed to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Because the incident involves a death, the IIU will be requesting a civilian monitor for the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage that might help investigators is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

