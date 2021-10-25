Air Canada introduces COVID self-testing option for customers

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada is launching a new self-testing program aimed at making it easier for customers to travel.

Passengers of the airline have the option of buying self-administered COVID-19 tests and testing themselves while abroad before they board their flight back to Canada.

The passenger can then self-test under the remote supervision of a program called Switch Health and get an electronic report in less than 45 minutes.

Air Canada says this test will meet Government of Canada testing entry requirements without the need to visit a foreign COVID-19 testing clinic.

Currently, customers flying to Canada are required to present a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight.

Limited quantities of the Switch Health RT-LAMP Test Kit will be available to Aeroplan Members first, Air Canada said in a release.

Customers can visit aircanada.com/switchhealth for all the details or order a test kit at switchhealth.ca/aeroplan.