Canada

Air Canada introduces COVID self-testing option for customers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 7:09 pm
An Air Canada check-in area is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Air Canada check-in area is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air Canada is launching a new self-testing program aimed at making it easier for customers to travel.

Passengers of the airline have the option of buying self-administered COVID-19 tests and testing themselves while abroad before they board their flight back to Canada.

The passenger can then self-test under the remote supervision of a program called Switch Health and get an electronic report in less than 45 minutes.

Read more: COVID-19: Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver for 2 weeks

Air Canada says this test will meet Government of Canada testing entry requirements without the need to visit a foreign COVID-19 testing clinic.

Currently, customers flying to Canada are required to present a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight.

Limited quantities of the Switch Health RT-LAMP Test Kit will be available to Aeroplan Members first, Air Canada said in a release.

Customers can visit aircanada.com/switchhealth for all the details or order a test kit at switchhealth.ca/aeroplan.

