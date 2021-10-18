Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 18 2021 4:30pm
00:29

Hong Kong bans Air Canada flights from Vancouver

The government of Hong Kong has suspended flights into the city from Vancouver for two weeks. The move comes in response to a COVID-19 infected passenger arriving in the city.

