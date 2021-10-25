B.C. reports 1,618 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with 20 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia over the past three days, B.C. health officials said Monday, and 1,618 new cases of the disease have been reported.

There were 613 cases from Friday to Saturday while 529 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 476 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 699 were in the Fraser Health region, 190 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 254 were in the Interior Health region, 186 were in Island Health, and 289 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease rose slightly to 366. Of those, 149 patients are in intensive care, an increase of seven from Friday.

There have been 202,516 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,966 are active.

The 20 deaths, which includes a person in their 30s, bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,129.

Ninety per cent of eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose of vaccine, the province reported.

The province also said 89.6 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 84.4 have received two doses.

Monday marked the lifting of capacity limits for areas without regional health orders in place.

Residents in many regions of the province can attend events like hockey games, concerts and weddings without limits on numbers. Attendees will be required to wear face coverings and show proof of vaccination.

Capacity is capped at 50 per cent in areas with regional health orders in place, including parts of the Fraser, Northern and Interior health regions.

—With files from The Canadian Press