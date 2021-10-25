Menu

Health

Police seek witnesses to Penticton crash causing death of 26-year-old woman

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 5:16 pm
A fatal crash on Highway 97, south of Penticton, closed the highway for hours. View image in full screen
A fatal crash on Highway 97, south of Penticton, closed the highway for hours. Courtesy: Jodie Lynn

Penticton RCMP are looking for any witnesses of a Saturday afternoon crash that left one dead.

A 26-year-old female died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park, in Penticton,  Saturday, Oct. 23, around 1 p.m. when the Mazda she was traveling northward in crossed the centre line.

RCMP ON CHARGES

“The driver of the Mazda collided with two oncoming vehicles,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release. “The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed before crossing the double solid line.”

The woman was the lone occupant of the Mazda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and occupants of the other affected vehicles survived with varying degrees of non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbours rattled by suspicious death investigation at Kelowna home

Members of the public who witnessed this incident, or have any information, are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

 

