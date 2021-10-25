Police seek witnesses to Penticton crash causing death of 26-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP are looking for any witnesses of a Saturday afternoon crash that left one dead.

A 26-year-old female died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park, in Penticton, Saturday, Oct. 23, around 1 p.m. when the Mazda she was traveling northward in crossed the centre line.

“The driver of the Mazda collided with two oncoming vehicles,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release. “The initial investigation suggests the driver of the Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed before crossing the double solid line.”

The woman was the lone occupant of the Mazda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers and occupants of the other affected vehicles survived with varying degrees of non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the public who witnessed this incident, or have any information, are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.