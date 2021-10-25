Police in New Brunswick say 32-year-old woman died in collision with hockey team bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Brunswick say a 32-year-old woman was the driver of a car who died Sunday in a collision with a bus transporting the Miramichi Timberwolves Junior A hockey team.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Highway 8, in the small town of Astle, N.B., about 60 kilometres north of Fredericton.

Police say the woman was from Priceville, N.B., but they are not releasing her name and say no one on the bus was injured.

An accident reconstruction expert and a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office visited the scene and are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Police say an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

In a statement, the Maritime Junior Hockey League says it will continue to support the team and ensure that players, staff and others connected with the team receive counselling and support as requested and required.