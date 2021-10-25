Moose Jaw, Sask. woman charged with 5 counts of hit and run: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29 year-old Moose Jaw, Sask., woman is facing several charges after hitting five different vehicles while driving intoxicated in Regina on Friday.

Ashley Lynn Sugar is charged with impaired driving, five counts of hit and run and two counts of evading police.

Regina police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of 12th Avenue at Rose Street on Friday morning.

They found a Chrysler 200 had rear-ended a semi which was stopped at a red light.

Officers had to break into the car to check on the suspect, who was passed out in the driver’s seat.

When officers finally woke her, she tried to drive forward and reversed into a patrol car and a city of Regina truck before fleeing the scene.

Police later received a report of the same vehicle hitting another car parked in the 1800 block of Smith Street.

A police supervisor vehicle pulled in behind her with police lights activated and again the suspect reversed, hit the police vehicle and fled.

Police followed the suspect in a K9 unit vehicle before deploying a spike belt.

The vehicle finally stopped in the 2100 block of Retallack Street where the driver was safely taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Sugar has been released and is expected in provincial court Nov. 17.