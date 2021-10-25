Kelowna RCMP investigating fatal balcony fall

Send this page to someone via email

A woman fell to her death from a Kelowna balcony Monday morning and RCMP say they are investigating to find out what happened.

RCMP said the woman fell from a balcony in the 1100-block of Sunset Drive, where the One Water condominium building is, on Monday just before 10 a.m.

Officers found her body and started their investigation.

“We are at the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“The BC Coroners Service is now conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how and by what means the deceased came to her death.”

Further information was not available.