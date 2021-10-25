COVID-19: N.B. reporting 3 more deaths, including person in their 40s

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting three COVID-related deaths on Monday, bringing the province’s total number of deaths to 111.

According to Public Health, a person in their 40s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and two people in their 80s — one in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and one in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) — have died.

With 22 new cases and 57 recoveries, the province now has 589 active cases.

Of the new cases, 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 83.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Hospitalizations

Of the 39 people hospitalized due to the virus, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 16 are fully vaccinated.

There is currently no one aged 19 and under in the hospital.

There are 14 people in an intensive care unit, 11 of whom are unvaccinated, two of whom are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

More access to rapid testing kits

Beginning Monday, mobile rapid testing kit pickup sites will be open to make it easier for people to access tests.

Twenty mobile sites have been added across the province by Horizon Health Network. Each mobile site will be open one day a week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A full list of Vitalité Health Network’s sites is available online.

The province notes that anyone who was told by Public Health to isolate cannot leave isolation just because of a negative result from a rapid test kit.

Anyone who receives a positive result from a rapid test taken at home must immediately schedule an appointment for a lab-based PCR test at a Public Health assessment centre.

Breakdown of cases

Since Sept. 7, 58 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The province notes that a case has been confirmed at Little Blessings Daycare and Preschool in Zone 2 (Saint John region). As well, new cases have been confirmed at Garderie Power Play Daycare in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Halte scolaire la Ribambelle en Folie Ltée in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

A regional breakdown of cases is as follows:

The four new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

a person 19 and under

a person 30-39

a person 50-59

a person 60-69

All four cases are under investigation.

The four new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region):

two people 19 and under

a person 30-39

a person 40-49

Three cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

The five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):

a person 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

a person 60-69

a person 70-79

All five cases are under investigation.

The eight new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region):

a person 19 and under

a person 30-39

two people 50-59

four people 60-69

Seven of the eight cases are under investigation. The other is a contact of a previously-confirmed case.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 30-39. This case is under investigation.