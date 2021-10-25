Funeral to be held Friday at Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen Montreal firefighter

Send this page to someone via email

An official funeral ceremony to pay tribute to fallen Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix will be held Friday at noon at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Lacroix died under tragic circumstances last week, while taking part in a water rescue on the St. Lawrence River.

Lacroix will lie in state at the Old Port’s Grand Quai, formerly known as the Alexandra pier, on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Friday, a procession of firefighters, accompanied by a harmony and a guard of honour, will make its way from the Grand Quai to the Notre-Dame Basilica.

The funeral ceremony will be broadcast live on the City of Montreal’s YouTube channel, as well as on giant screens set up in front of the basilica at Place d’Armes, and indoors at the Palais des Congrès.

Story continues below advertisement

In a joint news release, the Montreal fire department (SIM) and the association of firefighters (APM) said a special recognition ceremony will take place at the Palais des Congrès following the funeral service.

2:06 Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue

The veteran firefighter was one of four firefighters taking part in water rescue on Oct. 18 in the Lachine Rapids, when the boat they were on capsized after taking on two boaters in distress. Everyone was rescued, save for Lacroix, who died after getting stuck under the boat.

Lacroix, 58, leaves behind his wife and two children.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier