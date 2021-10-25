Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Funeral to be held Friday at Notre-Dame Basilica for fallen Montreal firefighter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 1:34 pm
Montreal Fire Chief Richard Liebmann speaks to the media about the death of firefighter Pierre Lacroix, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Montreal Fire Chief Richard Liebmann speaks to the media about the death of firefighter Pierre Lacroix, Monday, October 18, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

An official funeral ceremony to pay tribute to fallen Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix will be held Friday at noon at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Lacroix died under tragic circumstances last week, while taking part in a water rescue on the St. Lawrence River.

Lacroix will lie in state at the Old Port’s Grand Quai, formerly known as the Alexandra pier, on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Read more: Lachine Rapids where Montreal firefighter died have a long, dangerous history

On Friday, a procession of firefighters, accompanied by a harmony and a guard of honour, will make its way from the Grand Quai to the Notre-Dame Basilica.

The funeral ceremony will be broadcast live on the City of Montreal’s YouTube channel, as well as on giant screens set up in front of the basilica at Place d’Armes, and indoors at the Palais des Congrès.

Story continues below advertisement

In a joint news release, the Montreal fire department (SIM) and the association of firefighters (APM) said a special recognition ceremony will take place at the Palais des Congrès following the funeral service.

Click to play video: 'Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue' Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue
Montreal firefighter dies after dramatic boat rescue

The veteran firefighter was one of four firefighters taking part in water rescue on Oct. 18 in the Lachine Rapids, when the boat they were on capsized after taking on two boaters in distress. Everyone was rescued, save for Lacroix, who died after getting stuck under the boat.

Lacroix, 58, leaves behind his wife and two children.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Fire Department tagSIM tagFallen Firefighter tagMontreal Firefighters Association tagFirefighter funeral tagAPM tagMontreal Firefighter tagPierre Lacroix tagPierre Lacroix funeral tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers