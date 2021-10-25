Nova Scotia’s latest Tree for Boston is a 48-foot white spruce

Send this page to someone via email

The latest Christmas tree for Boston will be making its way from Inverness County to celebrate a 50-year-old tradition next month.

The Tree for Boston is the province’s annual thank you to the Massachusettes city for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

The explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless.

This year, the 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce was donated by landowner L’Arche Cape Breton, a non-profit organization that creates safe, supportive homes and meaningful work for people with disabilities.

“The Tree for Boston has been a symbol of appreciation, friendship and unity for 50 years,” said Tory Rushton, minister of natural resources and renewables in a release.

“We will never forget the kindness the people of Boston showed Nova Scotia following the tragedy of the Halifax Explosion.”

According to the province, the tree-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 on L’Arche Cape Breton’s property in Orangedale, Inverness Co.

The tree will leave Halifax on Nov. 15 and be delivered to its new home on Boston Common within days.

