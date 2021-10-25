Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawsuit alleges 5 assaulted by officers at clearing of Toronto homeless encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
Following the second forcible eviction of a homeless encampment in Toronto, some are questioning the use of force by police. The mayor says the encampments are unsafe and unhealthy and have no place in parks, but advocates say the tactics used to remove them went too far. Matthew Bingley reports – Jul 22, 2021

TORONTO — Five people who showed up to support residents of a homeless encampment in Toronto as it was being dismantled this summer have launched a lawsuit alleging they were assaulted by police.

The lawsuit was filed by Ollie D’Agostino, Skyler Williams, Callista Durose-Moya, Ellie Adekur and Keith Cameron, who were at the Lamport Stadium encampment on July 21.

Read more: Toronto’s ombudsman to investigate homeless encampment clearings

It names as defendants the City of Toronto, the Toronto Police Services Board and four officers.

In a statement of claim, the defendants say they came, along with many others, to peacefully observe and prevent the encampment residents’ homes from being destroyed.

Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
Story continues below advertisement

They allege they were attacked and injured by the officers in what they call a display of “excessive, unreasonable” force.

The allegations have yet to be tested in court. The city and police board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagToronto homeless tagToronto homelessness tagToronto homeless encampments tagToronto homeless encampment clearings tagToronto Homeless Encampment lawsuits tagToronto Police Lawuit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers