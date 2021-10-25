5 songs you must hear this week: 25 October 2021

With the weather getting cooler, it’s possible you’re spending more time inside listening to music. But to what? Here are some thought-starters for the week.

1. Men Without Hats, No Friends of Mine

Again (Part 1) EP (Curve Music)

Recommended If You Like: Song reduxes

MWH decided to revisit their past with some re-imagining of their old songs, including 1982’s The Safety Dance, which was a massive worldwide hit. Now retitled No Friends of Mine, the song has a completely different vibe. Fresh coat of paint or sacrilege? You decide.

2. Lost in Japan, Red Line

Somedays (Independent)

RIYL: Arctic Monkeys come to mind

I’d picked this song before I remembered that they won this year’s Corus Entertainment’s $20,000 Summer Song Contest. (No, really! I must have missed the memo.) This four-piece is from London and will use the case to record their next album. Watch for that in 2022.

Listen here.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Julian Taylor, 100 Proof

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Remembering George Floyd

If you’ve been following along with these 5 Songs lists, you’ll know that Julian has popped up on a number of occasions. His latest is a cover written by Tyler Ellis, Julian’s friend and a fellow Toronto-based singer. He wrote the song as the Black Lives Matter protests were blowing up following the murder of George Floyd. With so much weirdness and hate, he sought to create something that might help us manage things.

4. Human Kebab, Office Romance

Single (Dine Alone)

RIYL: Zoom problems

With the official end of USS coming soon, DJ and head-spinner Human Kebab is starting to release his own material. This track—destined for a future EP—speaks of the problems one can encounter at the office. Clandestine office romances? Tricky, these.

Story continues below advertisement

5. alt-J, U&ME

The Dream (Atlantic)

RIYL: Hanging out with your buds

With a new album—their fourth—coming February 11, Alt-J sets the table with this song about “having a good time and togetherness,” something that we could all use right about now. Is it just me or are we starting to see more songs projecting positivity and general wellness? Then again, the album will also feature “true-crime inspired stories and tales of Hollywood and the Chateau Marmont.” No, really.