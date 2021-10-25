SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario lifts COVID capacity limits in restaurants, gyms, casinos

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario health minister outlines ‘gradual’ lifting of COVID-19 public health measures' Ontario health minister outlines ‘gradual’ lifting of COVID-19 public health measures
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario health minister outlines 'gradual' lifting of COVID-19 public health measures.

TORONTO — Ontario is lifting capacity limits today at restaurants, gyms, casinos and some other locations where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

If museums and galleries, places of worship, and personal care settings choose to require proof of vaccination, they can also lift capacity limits as of today.

Premier Doug Ford announced the development Friday as he unveiled plans for managing the pandemic long term.

Read more: Ontario government lifts COVID capacity limits for bars, restaurants, gyms beginning Monday

The province aims to remove all public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 by late March, including mask mandates.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements will start to be lifted early next year _ as long as trends don’t become concerning _ starting with restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford describes his approach to loosening restrictions as “super cautious.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
