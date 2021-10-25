Menu

Lifestyle

Haunting of Falkland returns to frighten and scare for Halloween 2021

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'The Haunting of Falkland returns for another year' The Haunting of Falkland returns for another year
The Haunting of Falkland is growing after making its horrific debut last year. There's plenty of gore to explore, from an alien invasion to a one on one with Pennywise the Clown, a dinner party and Krampus' perfect Christmas morning.

Your worst nightmare is about to be brought to life courtesy of a talented and maniacal team.

The community of Falkland, B.C., is going all out for Halloween 2021 with a haunted house, a themed eatery, and a kid-friendly Halloween-themed walkthrough at the Falkland Museum and Heritage Park.

Dean Trumbley, The Haunting of Falkland creator, says crews have been working from 5:30 a.m. to midnight each day for several days to get things ready.

“It still takes us about five to six days to set it up.”

Read more: Kelowna Rotarians plant trees in Munson Pond Park

Story continues below advertisement

And this year, there’s more to explore than just the haunted hall.

Read more: Okanagan Heritage Museum’s exhibition explores human-water relationship

“(There’s a) younger kids walkthrough at the museum where they can get hot chocolate and candy. As well, we have ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ next door, where they’re going to be serving zombie burgers and test tube hot dogs and swamp water — (which is) just hamburgers, hotdogs and juice,” Trumbley said.

The spooktacular frights will open to the brave on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will last until Halloween.

For more information visit The Haunting of Falkland Facebook page.

