What Hudson’s mayoral candidates would do to preserve the Saint Mary’s Parish Hall

Just like the fall leaves, an integral part of the Hudson community is changing. Saint Mary’s Church is selling its Parish Hall on Main Street.

Resident Patrick Gagnon noticed the “For Sale” sign while walking his small dog, “I felt kind of sad, really,” he said.

The Parish Hall was built in 1879 and rebuilt after a fire in 1988.

Global News called and emailed the property’s owner, the Anglican Parish of Vaudreuil, for comment. They did not reply by our deadline.

Hudson residents say they have many memories of attending activities and classes at the hall. It’s where Gagnon’s son’s afterschool math and reading program was held.

“I think it should be kept up and maintained, and it could probably serve another purpose for the community,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon is not the only resident who says the town should purchase the one-and-a-half-storey building. However, the decision to buy the $689,000 hall rests in the hands of the incoming council.

The town’s incumbent mayor, Jamie Nicholls, who is running for re-election, says he would like to see the community space preserved.

“I would work with citizens groups that are interested in preserving the hall as a community space, whether that be an outright purchase or just a negotiation with the new owner,” he told Global News.

City Councillor Helen Kurgansky is also on the ballot for mayor. She said it would be a shame to lose the parish hall, but if elected, she would have to see what’s involved.

“My first thing is to have the goal, to make it happen, to say, ‘listen, let’s find a way to preserve it. And what do we need to make that happen?’ And then look at the options then,” said Kurgansky.

Mayoral candidate Chloe Hutchinson says she is interested in a private-public partnership, to keep the building available for community use.

“We can’t be buying every piece of building that shows up. I think we can certainly give a very clear message that we’re here to support them and that there is a way, there should be a certain budget that’s set aside for this type of endeavor,” she said

With two weeks until the municipal election, the Parish Hall sale has become a large electoral issue.

“I think the town has to worry more about its architectural integrity and the kind of services that it has to provide to its citizens,” said Gagnon.

It’s something residents including Gagnon will keep in mind when they vote on Nov. 7.

Leading up to the election, there are two mayoral debates at the Hudson Community Centre. The first is on Wednesday night and the second is on Thursday, both at 7 p.m.