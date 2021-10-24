Creeping up on second COVID Halloween, N.B. enthusiasts say they’re ready

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween may be a few days away but on Oakland Street in Saint John, N.B., Barb Reicker has been ready for weeks.

She says she starts decorating by the first of October.

“It takes me at least a week to get it going.”

Her personal collection of spooky décor includes everything from a 10-foot-tall inflatable Frankenstein to several hand-painted pieces. She had hundreds that she has brought out annually — for more than 30 years.

“Each year we get a little more and more,” she said. “I think I’m out of hand. People say they can’t see the house through all the Halloween stuff, but that’s OK because it’s for the kids.”

View image in full screen Saint John resident Barb Reicker has hundreds of Halloween decorations on her lawn. Travis Fortnum / Global News

It begs the question: how do her neighbours feel? Well, lucky for Reiker they’re in on the fun too.

“The last 15 years or so we’ve started getting into it,” said Tracy Smith, who lives across the street.

“Barb started earlier ‘cause she’s got kids but it’s progressed each year.”

“And we share decorations, too,” said Amy Bernier, next door to Smith. “We love our neighbours and we love everyone around here.”

View image in full screen Barb Reicker tells Global News she starts decorating each year on Oct. 1. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Global News first met Reicker back in 2019 when she was hard at work prepping her traditional trick-or-treat candy apples.

She, like the rest of the world, was also blissfully unaware of the COVID-19 pandemic coming around the corner.

This will be the second Halloween amid the pandemic and the second time those homemade treats are a no-go.

“For last year and this year, no candy apples,” Reicker said.

Last year she changed her routine to hand out candy outside, masked-up and wearing gloves.

Provincial guidance released this weekend advises folks handing out candy to do the same this year.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced Friday that trick-or-treaters in areas of the province not impacted by stricter “circuit breaker” restrictions can make up to 20 contacts, in addition to their household bubble.

Within circuit breaker areas, they’re limited to their household bubbles only.

“In all areas of the province, those handing out candy should do so via touchless means,” Shephard said.

Reicker says her trick-or-treater numbers were down for the first Halloween under COVID. Usually seeing about 250, she said 161 kids came by in 2020.

Unsure how many she’ll see this year, she said the decorating is worth it, regardless.

“I love doing it. The expression on the kids’ faces is amazing.”

Halloween falls on Sunday, Oct. 31.