Over 627K Canadians continuously relied on now-defunct CRB: internal government data

An internal government analysis on the Canada Recovery Benefit says the majority of recipients who received the federal help were continuous or repeat beneficiaries of the now-ended aid program.

The analysis from Employment and Social Development Canada found that by early June, 1.5 million, or about 75 per cent of the 1.8 million unique recipients of the benefit, were continuous or repeat beneficiaries.

Among them were some 627,000 recipients who applied and received the benefit for months at a time, never once taking a break.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the briefing note to the top official at the department under access to information law.

Experts who reviewed the document suggest the analysis hints at the level of need for the income-support program, which came to an end over the weekend.

As of Oct. 10, the CRB had paid out just over $27 billion to nearly 2.2 million applicants since its launch in late September 2020.