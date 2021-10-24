Menu

Canada

Over 627K Canadians continuously relied on now-defunct CRB: internal government data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2021 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'A year later, how Canadians have coped living on COVID-19 benefits' A year later, how Canadians have coped living on COVID-19 benefits
WATCH: A year later, how Canadians have coped living on COVID-19 benefits – Mar 15, 2021

An internal government analysis on the Canada Recovery Benefit says the majority of recipients who received the federal help were continuous or repeat beneficiaries of the now-ended aid program.

The analysis from Employment and Social Development Canada found that by early June, 1.5 million, or about 75 per cent of the 1.8 million unique recipients of the benefit, were continuous or repeat beneficiaries.

Among them were some 627,000 recipients who applied and received the benefit for months at a time, never once taking a break.

Read more: Feds focusing on COVID-19 benefits that ‘incentivize work,’ says Qualtrough

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of the briefing note to the top official at the department under access to information law.

Experts who reviewed the document suggest the analysis hints at the level of need for the income-support program, which came to an end over the weekend.

As of Oct. 10, the CRB had paid out just over $27 billion to nearly 2.2 million applicants since its launch in late September 2020.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
