Crime

Regina police search for man wanted for first degree murder

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 2:42 pm
Regina police say Thomas Louis Bodechon is wanted for first-degree murder in relation to a homicide reported last week. . View image in full screen
Regina police say Thomas Louis Bodechon is wanted for first-degree murder in relation to a homicide reported last week. . Supplied Photo / Regina Police

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man wanted for charges related to a homicide investigation.

Read more: Death of Regina man now deemed city’s 10th homicide of 2021

Police say Thomas Louis Bodechon is wanted for first degree murder in relation to a homicide reported last week.

On Oct. 18, police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Angus Street just before 2 p.m. in response to a report that a man was believed to be dead.

Officers arrived and found the body of a man who was confirmed dead. The man was identified as Kade Luke Neaputung.

Read more: Man charged in Regina’s 11th homicide of 2021

Police say their investigation led them to Bodechon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as about five-foot-ten in height, with medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Read more: Missing Whitby women presumed dead, family member charged with murder: police

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact them at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Greg Fertuck murder trial hears of escalating pressure during search for Sheree Fertuck’s body' Greg Fertuck murder trial hears of escalating pressure during search for Sheree Fertuck’s body
Greg Fertuck murder trial hears of escalating pressure during search for Sheree Fertuck’s body
