Regina police search for man wanted for first degree murder

Regina police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old man wanted for charges related to a homicide investigation.

Police say Thomas Louis Bodechon is wanted for first degree murder in relation to a homicide reported last week.

On Oct. 18, police were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Angus Street just before 2 p.m. in response to a report that a man was believed to be dead.

Officers arrived and found the body of a man who was confirmed dead. The man was identified as Kade Luke Neaputung.

Police say their investigation led them to Bodechon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as about five-foot-ten in height, with medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact them at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

