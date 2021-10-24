Chainsaw wielding man arrested in Summerland: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man wielding a chainsaw inside a gas station in Summerland, B.C., was arrested after an hour-long standoff with police.

The strange incident began around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6000-block of Highway 97.

Police responded to reports of a man in a liquor store with a running chainsaw.

Read more: 2 new cranes to be erected at site of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had walked into a gas station.

Police cleared the business, and officers surrounded the area.

A negotiator was called in, but RCMP said the situation was resolved when the chainsaw ran out of gas.

No one was injured, but police said there was some damage to the businesses.

2:26 RCMP ON CHARGES RCMP ON CHARGES

Advertisement