Canada

Chainsaw wielding man arrested in Summerland: RCMP

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 24, 2021 12:48 pm
A suspect was arrested for taking a running chainsaw into two local Summerland businesses. View image in full screen
A suspect was arrested for taking a running chainsaw into two local Summerland businesses. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A man wielding a chainsaw inside a gas station in Summerland, B.C., was arrested after an hour-long standoff with police.

The strange incident began around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6000-block of Highway 97.

Police responded to reports of a man in a liquor store with a running chainsaw.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had walked into a gas station.

Police cleared the business, and officers surrounded the area.

A negotiator was called in, but RCMP said the situation was resolved when the chainsaw ran out of gas.

No one was injured, but police said there was some damage to the businesses.

Click to play video: 'RCMP ON CHARGES' RCMP ON CHARGES
