Quebec reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 266 in people inadequately vaccinated

Quebec reported 429 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday along with two more virus-related deaths.

Of the latest reported infections, health authorities say 266 were among people who were either unvaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

Meanwhile, health officials said hospitalizations fell by five to 250, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by three to 65.

The seven-day rolling average of cases stands at 422.

As for vaccinations, the province said it vaccinated 9,099 people in the last 24 hours, including up to 5,729 second doses.

Quebec’s public health institute says about 90 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 86 per cent are considered fully vaccinated with two doses.

The province’s death toll stands at 11,472 since the start of the pandemic.

–With files from The Canadian Press

