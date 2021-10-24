London, Ont. to see 30-50 mm of rain by Monday night: Environment Canada

Sunday’s sunny weather won’t last much longer, according to Environment Canada.
Meteorologists have issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and nearby regions including Strathroy, Parkhill and Komoka.
They say 30 to 50 mm of rain is possible by Monday evening.
“This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is forecast to track northeast across southern Ontario on Monday,” the statement says.
Localized flooding in low lying areas is possible.
According to its hourly forecast, showers could start in London around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies with rain for the next two days.
Monday is expected to have a high of 14 C and a low of 7 C. Tuesday is set to have a high of 10 C and a low of 6 C.
