Comments

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted after fatal shooting outside Toronto restaurant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 4:54 pm
Abilaziz Mohamed is wanted for first-degree murder. View image in full screen
Abilaziz Mohamed is wanted for first-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Scarborough restaurant last week, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue, west of Morningside Avenue, at 11:39 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Officers arrived at a parking lot of a Boston Pizza restaurant where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Read more: Shooting in parking lot of Scarborough restaurant leaves man dead

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Toronto resident Craig MacDonald.

Police said 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder.

He’s described as five-foot-ten, 190 pounds with a stocky build. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard with a mustache.

Police said he’s “believed to be armed and dangerous” and anyone who sees him is advised to not approach and call 911.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

