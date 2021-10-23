Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted after fatal shooting outside Toronto restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Scarborough restaurant last week, Toronto police say.

Police said officers were called to the area of Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue, west of Morningside Avenue, at 11:39 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Officers arrived at a parking lot of a Boston Pizza restaurant where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he died.

He has been identified as 43-year-old Toronto resident Craig MacDonald.

Police said 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder.

He’s described as five-foot-ten, 190 pounds with a stocky build. Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and a full beard with a mustache.

Police said he’s “believed to be armed and dangerous” and anyone who sees him is advised to not approach and call 911.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues